Speaker of Jordanian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Speaker of the House of Representatives of the People's Assembly of Jordan, Mazen Turki Saoud El Qadi, arrived in Azerbaijan on June 20.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to the information, the Jordanian parliamentary delegation was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Musa Gasimli, ambassadors of both countries Shahin Abdullayev, Omar Barakat Al Nahar, and other officials.

"Within the framework of the visit, the Speaker of the House of Representatives will participate in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Baku and will hold a number of meetings with officials of our country. The visit will end on June 26," the information noted.