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Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan

Oil&Gas Materials 20 June 2026 21:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Dated Brent and Urals crude oil decreased last week.

According to the source from the oil market, the price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, declined by $12.86, or 13.4%, compared to last week, to $82.95 per barrel. Data shows that the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $86.55 per barrel, and the minimum was $80.06.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $80.73 per barrel, which is $12.76, or 13.6%, less than last week. During the week, the maximum price was $84.30 per barrel, and the minimum was $77.88.

The price of Urals crude oil decreased by $13.28, or 19.4%, compared to the previous week, standing at $55.12 per barrel. During the week, the maximum price was $59.11, and the minimum was $51.95.

The Dated Brent crude oil price averaged $80.70, down by $13.4, or 14.2%, compared to the previous week. During the week, the maximum price was $84.45 per barrel, and the minimum was $77.50.

Oil / Price

15.06.2026

16.06.2026

17.06.2026

18.06.2026

19.06.2026

 Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$86.55

$82.61

$82.60

$80.06

$82.95

$82.95

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$84.30

$80.35

$80.38

$77.88

$80.74

$80.73

Urals (EX NOVO)

$59.11

$55.10

$54.72

$51.95

$54.71

$55.12

Dated Brent

$84.45

$80.90

$80.35

$77.50

$80.32

$80.70

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