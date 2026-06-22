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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 22

Economy Materials 22 June 2026 09:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 22
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 22.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9474 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0366 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3210 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code Exchange rate
USD

1.7
EUR 1.9474
AUD 1.1908
BYN 0.6035
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.1105
CZK

0.0805
CNY 0.2508
DKK 0.2605
GEL 0.6422
HKD 0.2169
INR 0.018
GBP 2.2454
SEK 0.1772
CHF 2.1025
ILS 0.5743
CAD 1.1982
KWD 5.518
KZT 0.3485
QAR 0.4663
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.5533
MDL 0.0966
NOK 0.1753
UZS 0.0141
PKR 0.6105
PLN 0.4572
RON 0.3719
RUB 2.321
RSD 0.0166
SGD 1.3149
SAR 0.4529
xdr 2.3109
TRY 0.0366
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0379
JPY 1.0515
NZD

0.9735

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