Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 22.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9474 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0366 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3210 manat,'' the information indicates.