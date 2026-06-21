President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of House of Representatives of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan led by Speaker of the House of Representatives Mazen Turki Sa'oud El Qadi on June 21.

The head of state noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan are based on friendship and brotherhood, emphasizing that the two countries have always demonstrated mutual support for each other. He expressed confidence that cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, interparliamentary and other fields would continue to expand in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significance of Mazen El Qadi’s participation in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States to be held in Baku. He noted that the visit would contribute to the development of bilateral relations and also provide a good opportunity to discuss prospects for cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

The speaker conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the King of Jordan. The head of state also invited King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to visit Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude to the President for the reception and hospitality, the Speaker described them as a reflection of the existing friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan. He noted with satisfaction that relations between the two countries have been developing successfully thanks to the political will of President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II.

EL Qadi said that, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev’s far-sighted and wise policies, Azerbaijan has become a beautiful and secure country. He also stressed that the strong unity between the people and the government in Azerbaijan demonstrates that social justice had been ensured through the policies pursued by the head of state.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as to issues of concern to the Arab and Islamic worlds, and has consistently supported Islamic solidarity, Mazen Turki Sa'oud El Qadi said that Azerbaijan’s clear and fair position on the Palestinian issue is highly appreciated.

Congratulating Azerbaijan once again on the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Speaker highlighted the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and development projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Mazen Turki Sa'oud El Qadi also said that the beauty and cleanliness of Baku had left a deep impression on him.

Thanking him for his kind remarks, President Ilham Aliyev said in turn that Jordan is also developing successfully under the leadership of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

Stressing that Azerbaijan has consistently backed Islamic solidarity, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the country has always supported a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations, future contacts, and other issues of mutual interest.