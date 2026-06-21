Azerbaijan dispatches another batch of diesel fuel to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan continues fuel exports to Armenia as well as transit freight transportation through its territory.

Today, 17 rail wagons (1,000 tons) of diesel fuel were sent to Armenia.

In addition, another transit shipment of cargo from Russia to Armenia was carried out via Azerbaijan. Eighteen wagons carrying grain with a total weight of 1,260 tons were dispatched from the Balajari station of Azerbaijan Railways toward the Boyuk Kesik station.

The fuel deliveries to Armenia began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of AI-95 automobile gasoline were exported to the country.

Transport in this direction has been carried out after restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia—introduced during the period of occupation—were lifted in accordance with a decision by President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025.