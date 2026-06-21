Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at European Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The first day of competition at the European Cup for young judokas concluded in the German capital, Berlin, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation reports.

The Azerbaijani team finished the day with one medal. Rasul Alizade, competing in the 60 kg weight class, won the bronze medal and reached the podium.

The Azerbaijani judoka won the bout for third place against France's Lucien Tixier.

The competition will conclude on June 22. On the final day of the tournament, four more representatives of the Azerbaijani team will take to the tatami.