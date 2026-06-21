Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar June 8 1.7000 June 15 - June 9 1.7000 June 16 1.7000 June 10 1.7000 June 17 1.7000 June 11 1.7000 June 18 1.7000 June 12 1.7000 June 19 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0257 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.002205 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.961075 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro June 8 1.9604 June 15 - June 9 1.9627 June 16 1.9685 June 10 1.9628 June 17 1.9741 June 11 1.9632 June 18 1.9589 June 12 1.9673 June 19 1.9428 Average weekly price 1.96328 Average weekly price 1.961075

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0258 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00652 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3346 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles June 8 2.3044 June 15 - June 9 2.3231 June 16 2.3446 June 10 2.3656 June 17 2.3410 June 11 2.3552 June 18 2.3340 June 12 2.3573 June 19 2.3188 Average weekly price 2.34112 Average weekly price 2.3346

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00021 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03665 manat.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira June 8 0.0369 June 15 - June 9 0.0369 June 16 0.0367 June 10 0.0369 June 17 0.0367 June 11 0.0368 June 18 0.0366 June 12 0.0368 June 19 0.0366 Average weekly price 0.03686 Average weekly price 0.03665

Data for June 15th was not released due to the National Salvation Day holiday in Azerbaijan.