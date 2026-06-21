Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
|The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|
June 8
|
1.7000
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
1.7000
|
June 16
|
1.7000
|
June 10
|
1.7000
|
June 17
|
1.7000
|
June 11
|
1.7000
|
June 18
|
1.7000
|
June 12
|
1.7000
|
June 19
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0257 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.002205 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.961075 manat per euro.
|The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
June 8
|
1.9604
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
1.9627
|
June 16
|
1.9685
|
June 10
|
1.9628
|
June 17
|
1.9741
|
June 11
|
1.9632
|
June 18
|
1.9589
|
June 12
|
1.9673
|
June 19
|
1.9428
|Average weekly price
|
1.96328
|Average weekly price
|
1.961075
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0258 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00652 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3346 manat per 100 rubles.
|The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles
|
June 8
|
2.3044
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
2.3231
|
June 16
|
2.3446
|
June 10
|
2.3656
|
June 17
|
2.3410
|
June 11
|
2.3552
|
June 18
|
2.3340
|
June 12
|
2.3573
|
June 19
|
2.3188
|Average weekly price
|
2.34112
|Average weekly price
|
2.3346
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00021 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03665 manat.
|The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
June 8
|
0.0369
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
0.0369
|
June 16
|
0.0367
|
June 10
|
0.0369
|
June 17
|
0.0367
|
June 11
|
0.0368
|
June 18
|
0.0366
|
June 12
|
0.0368
|
June 19
|
0.0366
|Average weekly price
|
0.03686
|Average weekly price
|
0.03665
Data for June 15th was not released due to the National Salvation Day holiday in Azerbaijan.