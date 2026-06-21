  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 21 June 2026 08:15 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

June 8

1.7000

June 15

-

June 9

1.7000

June 16

1.7000

June 10

1.7000

June 17

1.7000

June 11

1.7000

June 18

1.7000

June 12

1.7000

June 19

1.7000
Average weekly price

1.7000

 Average weekly price

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0257 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.002205 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.961075 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

June 8

1.9604

June 15

-

June 9

1.9627

June 16

1.9685

June 10

1.9628

June 17

1.9741

June 11

1.9632

June 18

1.9589

June 12

1.9673

June 19

1.9428
Average weekly price

1.96328

 Average weekly price

1.961075

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0258 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00652 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3346 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

June 8

2.3044

June 15

-

June 9

2.3231

June 16

2.3446

June 10

2.3656

June 17

2.3410

June 11

2.3552

June 18

2.3340

June 12

2.3573

June 19

2.3188
Average weekly price

2.34112

 Average weekly price

2.3346

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00021 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03665 manat.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

June 8

0.0369

June 15

-

June 9

0.0369

June 16

0.0367

June 10

0.0369

June 17

0.0367

June 11

0.0368

June 18

0.0366

June 12

0.0368

June 19

0.0366
Average weekly price

0.03686

 Average weekly price

0.03665

Data for June 15th was not released due to the National Salvation Day holiday in Azerbaijan.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more