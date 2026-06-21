Kyrgyzstan announces latest economic and budget indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Kyrgyzstan's GDP has reached 2 trillion soms (nearly $22.9 billion), while the state budget has exceeded 1 trillion soms (more than $11.4 billion), Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said, the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers says.

Adylbek Kasymaliev made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the new building of the Batken Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to him, 2025 will go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as the year when issues related to the state border were finally resolved and the country's territorial integrity was fully defined.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship was signed at the junction of the borders of three states, describing the agreement as "a victory of reason over force."

Kasymaliev also stressed that residents of Batken Region had endured difficult challenges, but that new opportunities for development are now opening up for the region. He noted that new settlements have been established and that all necessary conditions are in place for their further development and improvement.

Furthermore, he said that more than 30 buildings for regional prosecutor's offices have been constructed across Kyrgyzstan over the past two years, creating better conditions for the effective work of prosecutorial bodies.

Concluding his speech, Kasymaliev called on prosecutors to perform their duties conscientiously and fairly, uphold the rule of law, and protect the interests of the state and its citizens.