Uzbekistan exports $454.5 million worth of textile products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Uzbekistan exported $454.5 million worth of textile products between January and April 2026.

This was reflected in a statement by the National Statistics Committee.

Textile exports accounted for 4.6% of the country's total exports during the four-month period, underscoring the sector's continued role in Uzbekistan's manufacturing and export landscape.

"Finished textile products accounted for 50% of total textile exports," the National Statistics Committee said, noting that yarn represented 32% of overseas shipments, followed by knitted fabrics at 9% and woven fabrics at 6%.

Hosiery products represented 2%, and carpets 1%.

The export structure reflects Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to increase value-added production in the textile industry by expanding the share of finished goods in overseas shipments.

The textile sector remains one of Uzbekistan’s key export-oriented industries, supported by investments in manufacturing capacity, modernization of production facilities, and initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s position in global textile supply chains.

The export structure highlights Uzbekistan's ongoing shift toward higher value-added textile production, with finished goods accounting for half of all textile exports. The trend supports the country's broader strategy of expanding domestic manufacturing, increasing export revenues, and strengthening the competitiveness of its textile industry in international markets.