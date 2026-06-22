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Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 June 2026 00:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The “Olympic Hopes” boxing tournament has concluded in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of 13 athletes across two age categories, won a total of 12 medals — 7 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

In the under-19 category, the winners were Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasymov (55 kg), Ali Bakhishev (60 kg), and Saftar Mammadzade (over 90 kg). Gyular Huseynova (54 kg) won a silver medal, while Shakhin Aslanov (65 kg) and Rza Rzayev (70 kg) secured bronze medals.

In the under-17 category, first places went to Aysel Farajeva (48 kg), Syama Abbasova (66 kg), and Khumar Jafarli (80 kg). Aidan Ismayilli (48 kg) and Fatima Mammadli (50 kg) won silver medals.

Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes tournament (PHOTO)

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