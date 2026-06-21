Iran’s frozen billions of dollars to be unblocked — President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. During the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States today and tomorrow, the release of Iran’s $6 billion funds held in Qatar is planned, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the 33rd Monetary and Foreign Exchange Policy Conference held today in Tehran.

“During the talks between Iran and the United States today and tomorrow, the release of Iran’s $6 billion funds held in Qatar is planned,” he said.

According to him, in a short period of time Iran has been able to recover part of its assets and take several important steps.

Pezeshkian noted that the participation of the executive director of Iran’s Central Bank in the negotiations is aimed at determining how these reserves should be spent and which priorities should be set.

“The U.S. demand is that Iran should not build a nuclear bomb. Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons. This is not a new statement, and we can also declare in writing that we do not intend to build a nuclear bomb,” he said.

Pezeshkian added that negotiations between Iran and the United States have already begun. These talks could serve as a suitable framework for economic development, market activation, and solving existing problems. The first achievement of these negotiations is that Iran can regain access to its assets, and decisions will be made on how they are to be used. The assets held by the Central Bank can be directed toward investment, production, and development.

The Iranian president also stated that in the past few days Iran has exported nearly 16 million barrels of crude oil, whereas during a 50-day blockade period even a single barrel could not be transported.

On June 18, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and the United States. The document was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, and it entered into force on June 19.