US-Iran talks begin in Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Official talks between the United States and Iran have begun in Switzerland with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The meeting is focused on discussing a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

On June 18, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and the United States. The document was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, and it entered into force on June 19.