Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani boxer Saeedjamshed Jafarov has become the winner of the World Cup held in the Chinese city of Guiyang.

The member of Azerbaijan’s national team, competing in the 75 kg weight category, faced Rami Kiwan (Bulgaria) in the final.

Winning all three rounds, Jafarov secured a convincing 5:0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28) and claimed the World Cup gold medal.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s national team concluded the tournament, which featured 300 athletes from 40 countries and is the second ranking event of the year, with 1 gold and 2 bronze medals. Previously, Azerbaijani boxers Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Alfonso Dominguez (90 kg) also earned bronze medals, finishing in third place.

