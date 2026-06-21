Iran reports cases of violations of memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The meeting scheduled to take place today in Switzerland between Iran and the United States marks the beginning of negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement between the two sides, the official spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baqaei said.

“Today in Switzerland, negotiations between Iran and the United States are planned to be held in two rounds. This meeting is considered the start of discussions aimed at reaching a final agreement,” he said.

According to him, each mediator will contribute to the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

Baqaei stated that the Iranian side is openly reporting cases of violations of the memorandum. The first clause of the Iran–U.S. memorandum contains a very clear and important message. The cessation of the conflict in Lebanon is of great importance. He added that the intensity of the confrontation there has decreased since yesterday.

On June 18, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and the United States. The document was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, and it entered into force on June 19.