Iran will not give up its right to uranium enrichment — President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Iran will not relinquish its right to enrich uranium, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the 33rd Monetary and Foreign Exchange Policy Conference held today in Tehran.

“What is clear is that Iran will never give up its right to uranium enrichment, and the other side is also obliged to accept this reality,” he said.

According to him, several years ago the opposing side insisted that Iran should abandon its missile program. However, it has now accepted Iran’s right in this regard. The rules have changed, and this change is the result of the efforts of Iran’s armed forces.

“The U.S. demand is that Iran should not build a nuclear bomb. Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking to build a nuclear bomb. This is not a new position, and we can even declare it in writing that we have no intention of developing a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran’s current strength is the result of national unity. Any action that creates discord or problems within the country should be avoided. He said that although he could respond to or criticize certain individuals, unity is more important to him than responding to criticism. According to the president, Iran can move forward and become stronger through unity.

The Iranian president added that the current level of solidarity is a major achievement for Iran and that such unity has never before existed in the country to this extent. He stressed that this exceptional situation must be preserved.

On June 18, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and the United States. The document was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, and it entered into force on June 19.