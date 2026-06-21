Turkmenistan unveils results of 30 years of cooperation with PETRONAS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Turkmenistan has revealed that cooperation with Malaysia's PETRONAS yielded over 44 bcm of gas and 16 million tons of liquids.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Turkmen government following the international conference "Turkmenistan-Malaysia: 30 Years of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Industry" held in Ashgabat with the participation of Turkmen President and Malaysian Prime Minister.

“One of the most important achievements of Petronas and its Turkmen partners during years of joint activity in the Caspian Sea has been the production of more than 44 billion cubic meters of gas and 16 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons,” the press release quoted Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov as saying.

According to the press release, the figures were highlighted as a key result of the 30-year partnership between Turkmenistan and the Malaysian energy company.

The Government of Turkmenistan noted that cooperation with PETRONAS has contributed to the development of offshore hydrocarbon resources and the expansion of energy infrastructure on the country's Caspian coast.

The conference was held with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, senior officials of Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector, and representatives of major international energy companies.

For reference, PETRONAS has maintained a presence in Turkmenistan since July 1996, when it became the first foreign company to sign a production-sharing agreement (PSA) for offshore Block I in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. The block includes the Magtymguly, Diyarbekir, and Garagol-Deniz fields and remains one of the country’s key offshore energy assets. This year also marked two decades of cooperation between Turkmenistan and PETRONAS in the gas processing sector.

In May 2025, PETRONAS signed a new long-term agreement for Block I, extending its operations in Turkmenistan through 2050. Under the updated arrangement, the offshore project currently produces around 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and has access to more than 7 trillion cubic feet of gas resources.