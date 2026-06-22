Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals at Beach Wrestling World Series stage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The third stage of the World Series in beach wrestling was held in the Georgian city of Batumi.

The Azerbaijani national team was represented by Rubail Ibrahimli (70 kg), Sahib Dadashov, Vusal Aliyev (both 80 kg), Ashraf Ashirov, Ilgar Nazarali (both 90 kg), and Islam Ilyasov (over 90 kg). Two of them reached the podium.

Ashraf Ashirov (90 kg) delivered a successful performance and won the tournament. Thus, the compatriot repeated his result from the first stage. It is worth noting that Ashirov had also become champion at a similar tournament held in Da Nang, Vietnam. Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) won a bronze medal in Batumi.

Referee of I-S category Bashir Isazade will officiate at the tournament.