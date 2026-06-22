Kyrgyzstan builds new Kulanak canal section to strengthen water supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Construction of 4.9-km Kulanak canal section underway in Kyrgyzstan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The project for the construction of a new section of the Kulanak canal is being implemented under the State Programme of the Kyrgyz Republic for the Development of Irrigation and is financed from the state budget.

"Currently, construction of a 4.9-kilometre-long canal is underway. Upon completion of the project, its capacity will reach 7.5 cubic metres per second, which will improve water supply to 5,081 hectares of agricultural land," the ministry said.

On June 17, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Agriculture Erlist Akunbekov inspected the progress of the Kulanak canal construction during his working visit to Naryn Region. He reviewed the implementation of the project, the current state of construction works, and the importance of the facility for improving irrigation infrastructure in the region.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Trend, Director of the Fishery Department under the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Edil Niyazov said that sturgeon breeding is one of the promising areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of aquaculture.

According to him, the two countries cooperate within the framework of the Commission on Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus, where both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are members. The cooperation includes the exchange of experience in the reproduction of aquatic biological resources, stocking of artificial and natural water bodies, preservation of biodiversity and ensuring sustainable fish populations.

"Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan face common tasks - stocking of both artificial and natural water bodies, preservation of biodiversity, and sustainable fish populations. Azerbaijan has good practices and experience in this regard. We adopt this experience," Niyazov said.