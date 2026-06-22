EBRD, Uzbekistan sign enhanced cooperation agreement to boost public and private sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the government of Uzbekistan have signed a new Enhanced Partnership Framework Agreement (EPFA) to deepen their long-term strategic cooperation.

This is reflected in an official statement issued by the EBRD.

"The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the government of Uzbekistan have agreed to deepen their long-term strategic cooperation, helping to establish a competitive, resilient, green and well-governed private sector and supporting the preparation and implementation of public-sector projects," the statement says.

According to the bank, the newly established framework will systematically promote sustainable economic development across the republic through a combination of tailored investment instruments, grants, targeted technical assistance, and active policy dialogue.

In addition to large-scale public and private sector development initiatives, the two parties concluded a separate cooperation agreement designed to deliver earmarked technical cooperation and advisory support to local businesses.

"The government of Uzbekistan will commit up to $20 million of grant funding for this purpose, which will be supported by additional funding from the EBRD," the financial institution emphasized, noting that the joint facility will specifically assist domestic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly $6.9 billion (approximately 6 billion euros) in Uzbekistan through 210 individual projects, with the vast majority of these funds supporting private entrepreneurship initiatives. Supported by robust domestic market reforms, the country has successfully maintained its status as the leading recipient of EBRD funding across the Central Asian region for each of the past six consecutive years.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Trend the bank's representative told that micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Uzbekistan continue to face persistent challenges in accessing finance and developing entrepreneurial skills.

A source noted that strategic partnerships with local financial institutions, such as Davr Bank, are a key component of the EBRD’s approach to addressing these barriers. Through medium-term local currency loans and tailored advisory services delivered under the Advice for Small Businesses program, the EBRD facilitates outreach to underserved regions and segments.

"These collaborations are designed to promote financial inclusion, support the formalization of MSMEs, and foster sustainable, regionally balanced growth, which are fully aligned with the Bank’s transition mandate and country strategy," emphasized a bank representative.