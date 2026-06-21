Azerbaijani gymnasts take part in World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. From June 19 to 21, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Beijing, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by the group exercises team — Ilona Zeynalova, Zəhra Jafarova, Shams Muzaffari, Ilaha Bahadirova, Alina Mammadova, and Sofia Mammadova, as well as individual gymnasts Fidan Gurbanli and Kamilla Seyidzade.

In the 5 balls routine, the group exercises team scored 22.550 points and qualified for the final. In the final, the gymnasts achieved a score of 22.600 points and finished in 6th place.

In the individual program, Kamilla Seyidzade reached the final in the clubs routine. In the decisive stage, she placed 8th.