Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at several international competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. From June 19 to 21, Azerbaijani gymnasts took part in several international competitions, achieving strong results, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

At the World Cup stage in acrobatics held in the Polish city of Rzeszów, the women’s senior group climbed to the top of the podium. The team consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, and Zehra Rashidova scored 29.190 points and won the gold medal.

In the same discipline, the women’s junior group also delivered a strong performance. The team consisting of Ayan Hacılı, Aylin Mammadova, and Firuza Kazymzade scored 26.650 points and won the silver medal.

In addition, an international trampoline gymnastics and tumbling tournament was held in Stavropol. Azerbaijani athletes also performed successfully in the tumbling events. Mikhail Malkin won the gold medal and became the tournament winner, while Adil Haji-zade won the silver medal.

