Tajikistan’s credit market demonstrates steady movement in foreign currency lending

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Foreign currency credit investments of credit and financial organizations in Tajikistan increased during the first four months of 2026.

The analysis is based on numerical data published by the Central Bank of Tajikistan.

Foreign currency credit investments amounted to 20.91 billion somoni ($2.25 billion) at the end of January 2026. The figure increased to 21.36 billion somoni ($2.3 billion) in February, 21.56 billion somoni ($2.32 billion) in March, and reached 22.1 billion somoni ($2.38 billion) by the end of April.

Compared with January, foreign currency credit investments increased by 1.18 billion somoni ($127 million), or 5.6%, by the end of April.

Monthly growth was recorded throughout the reporting period. In February, foreign currency credit investments increased by 445.5 million somoni ($48 million), or 2.1%, compared with January.

In March, the volume increased by 198.1 million somoni ($21.3 million), or 0.9%, compared with February. In April, foreign currency credit investments rose by 537.2 million somoni ($57.8 million), or 2.5%, compared with March.

The continued expansion of foreign currency lending indicates active credit operations within Tajikistan’s financial sector during the first months of 2026.

Meanwhile, the increase in foreign currency credit investments suggests continued demand for financing and active participation of financial organizations in supporting economic activity. Growth of more than 5% over four months may indicate that businesses and borrowers continue to rely on credit resources for operational needs and investment projects.

If this trend continues, expanding foreign currency lending could support trade operations, investment activities and sectors that traditionally require foreign currency financing. At the same time, higher foreign currency exposure requires careful management of exchange rate risks and maintaining the quality of loan portfolios.