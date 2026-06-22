Kazakhstan railway engineering output rises 22.5% as of 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan’s railway engineering sector grew by 22.5% in production volume, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Construction.

This was published by the press service of the Kazakh government in a press release following a cabinet meeting on June 16.

"Railway engineering has become one of the key sectors of domestic industry in line with the instructions of the Head of State to develop transport potential and strengthen the country's industrial base," said Industry and Construction Minister Yersaiyn Nagaspayev.

According to him, the sector accounts for 13% of Kazakhstan’s total mechanical engineering output and currently includes 60 enterprises employing more than 8,000 people.

The minister noted that production reached 734 billion tenge last year, reflecting a 22.5% increase compared to the previous period.

The government said the sector’s growth is closely linked to state programs aimed at renewing the national railway fleet and expanding industrial capacity.

For reference, Kazakhstan’s railway engineering sector is structured around several major industrial hubs developed in partnership with leading global manufacturers. The key enterprises include the Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty (LKZ) locomotive plant in Astana, operating in cooperation with U.S.-based Wabtec, which focuses on the assembly and servicing of mainline freight locomotives adapted for regional railway conditions.

Another major facility is the Alstom Kazakhstan Engineering plant, which produces and maintains electric locomotives under cooperation with France’s Alstom, supporting both freight and passenger rail operations. In addition, the Stadler Kazakhstan plant in Astana manufactures passenger railcars and commuter trainsets in partnership with Switzerland’s Stadler Rail, contributing to the modernization of the country’s passenger rolling stock.

Overall, the sector is developing in tandem with the implementation of large-scale rolling stock modernization programs carried out by the national operator, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, which continue to stimulate demand and contribute to greater localization in manufacturing and maintenance.