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Iran and US talks to continue in format of technical consultations - Iranian MFA

Iran Materials 22 June 2026 05:21 (UTC +04:00)
Iran and US talks to continue in format of technical consultations - Iranian MFA
Photo: Iran MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Iranian delegation completed the current stage of negotiations with the United States in Bürgenstock, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement.

According to him, the technical groups of the parties will continue consultations on June 22.

He added that the parties discussed the preparation of the final agreement and agreed to continue consultations on the necessary aspects for implementing the provisions of the signed memorandum of understanding.

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