Important agreements reached through the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. During discussions in Burgenstock, Switzerland, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, Tehran reached agreement on a number of issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote about this on his X page.

Araghchi noted that thanks to the active mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar, significant progress has been made in resolving the conflict in Lebanon.

According to him, restrictions on the export of oil and petrochemical products were lifted, the blockade was lifted, some previously frozen assets were unfrozen, and a large-scale program for the restoration and development of Iran was launched.