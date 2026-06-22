Turkmenistan's methane efforts show positive trajectory - GHGSat CEO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Turkmenistan has made positive progress in tackling methane emissions and improving transparency, CEO of GHGSat Stephane Germain told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"From where we sit, monitoring methane from space across more than 85 countries, Turkmenistan's trajectory over the past few years has been positive," Germain said.

According to him, the country has moved from recognizing the extent of the methane emissions issue to taking concrete measures.

"The country has moved from acknowledging the scale of its methane challenge to taking action, and that shift in posture is a very significant step," he noted.

Germain said one of the most encouraging developments has been Turkmenistan's embrace of independent, data-driven verification.

He pointed to the country's active dialogue with the UN on a joint methane reduction program, as well as its participation in international forums, including COP and TEIF.

"Of course, more remains to be done, but that's the mindset that produces durable results, and it's the mindset we at GHGSat are proud to support," he added.

For reference, GHGSat is a Canadian emissions-monitoring company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Montreal. The company operates one of the world's largest commercial satellite constellations dedicated to greenhouse gas monitoring. GHGSat's satellites monitor methane emissions in more than 85 countries and can detect emissions from individual industrial facilities, including oil and gas sites, coal mines and landfills.

The company provides emissions data to governments, regulators, international organizations and major energy companies, while its technology has been used in collaborations with organizations such as the UN, the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO), ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, Total Energies, and Saudi Aramco. GHGSat has expanded its satellite fleet to 14 spacecraft, enabling near-daily monitoring of methane emissions worldwide.