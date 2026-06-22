Uzbekistan seeks deeper partnership with China’s CAMCE on sustainable infrastructure

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister held talks with a delegation from China’s state-owned China CAMC Engineering Co. (CAMCE), as the two sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in infrastructure and sustainability projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov, following the meeting between the minister and a delegation from China’s state-owned China CAMC Engineering Co. (CAMCE), led by Chairman Wang Bo, on the sidelines of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress on the implementation of a waste-to-energy project in Uzbekistan and discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy, environmental protection and water management sectors. The sides also explored opportunities for developing projects under public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on expanding practical cooperation in sectors that support Uzbekistan’s sustainable development agenda and efforts to attract investment into strategic industries.

“The parties discussed the implementation of a waste-to-energy project in Uzbekistan, alongside prospects for cooperation in the energy, ecology and water management sectors, including opportunities for public-private partnership projects,” the ministry said in a statement.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.