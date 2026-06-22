Azerbaijan expands international cooperation in offshore wind energy sector (PHOTO)

Photo: State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan continues its activities aimed at expanding cooperation with international partners in the field of offshore wind energy.

According to the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (BOEMDA), Fagan Abdurahmanov, Deputy Director of BOEMDA, participated as part of the Azerbaijani delegation in the "Global Offshore Wind 2026" international conference held in Manchester, UK, on June 16–17, 2026. The visit was organized with the support of the British government and upon the invitation of the embassy.

Within the framework of the conference, the delegation participated in the exhibition and panel discussions held at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, became acquainted with numerous international companies operating in the offshore wind energy sector, and held networking meetings.

During the visit, presentations were delivered specifically for the Azerbaijani delegation by companies representing the UK offshore wind energy supply chain—including GE Vernova, Tekmar, Kinewell, Marsh UK, ABL Group (OWC), Ryse Energy, CM Energy Services, Briggs Marine, Haskoning, Xlinks, ASCO World, JDR Cables, Subsea7, Wood, and Worley.

Speaking at the event, Fagan Abdurahmanov delivered a presentation titled "Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Transition and Vision 2030." The presentation provided extensive information on the country's offshore wind energy potential, ongoing initiatives, and international investment opportunities.

Following the conference, the delegation visited the "Gwynt y Môr" and "Rhyl Flats" offshore wind farms owned by the RWE company in Wales. As part of the program held at the Port of Mostyn, the participants closely familiarized themselves with the offshore wind farm management systems, offshore substations, and operational processes.

It was noted that this visit holds significant importance in terms of expanding international cooperation in the offshore wind energy sector, studying advanced practices, and evaluating potential investment opportunities.