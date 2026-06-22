U.S. ITA eyes critical minerals, multimodal connectivity cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The International Trade Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce sees opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in critical minerals, multimodal connectivity and other sectors, ITA told Trend.

"The United States sees significant potential for expanded commercial cooperation in the areas identified in our Strategic Partnership Charter signed by President Ilham Aliyev and Vice President Vance in February. We see particular potential to cooperate with Azerbaijan in digital transformation, including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and e-government solutions, where U.S. companies are the global leaders with the best technology. Considering the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, and Azerbaijan's strategic geographic position, we also see great potential to cooperate on infrastructure and logistics, particularly multimodal connectivity and development of the Trans-Caspian International Trade Route," said the International Trade Administration.

ITA expressed interest in opportunities at Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone, including in advanced manufacturing, critical minerals processing, and other sectors that can benefit from world-class U.S. technology and investment.

"ITA is actively engaging Azerbaijani counterparts across these sectors through trade promotion programs and bilateral commercial dialogue," noted the International Trade Administration.

Further, ITA said it welcomes the inaugural Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue as a meaningful step in operationalizing the Strategic Partnership Charter, translating high-level political will into concrete trade and investment outcomes. "Together, these developments reflect a maturing bilateral relationship, one increasingly defined by technology, innovation, and strategic industry partnerships alongside traditional energy ties."

ITA and the U.S. Commercial Service actively support trade missions as a core tool for connecting U.S. companies with market opportunities in Azerbaijan.

"Sectors of focus for near-term engagement include digital infrastructure, energy transition, and logistics/connectivity in line with broader South Caucasus commercial priorities.

The South Caucasus sits at the intersection of major trade corridors and represents a region of growing strategic and commercial importance for the United States. ITA always remains open to collaborating with U.S./Azerbaijan industry groups to strengthen the institutional architecture for U.S. commercial engagement across the region, connecting U.S. companies with market intelligence, local networks, and government-to-government channels. Azerbaijan plays a central role in this framework given its position as an energy hub, logistics corridor anchor, and increasingly, a technology investment destination," said ITA.

Azerbaijan and the U.S. signed important agreements during the 1st Azerbaijan–US Economic Dialogue, held within the framework of Baku Energy Week in early June.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Oracle, and a Strategic Cooperation Agreement was signed between SOCAR and Lummus Technology.

The Memorandum signed with Oracle will support the development of digital infrastructure in our country, the application of modern technologies, and active cooperation in the field of technology transfer. At the same time, the Agreement signed between SOCAR and Lummus Technology covers collaboration on the implementation of efficient solutions and industrial technologies.