Kazakhstan’s banks sign deal to support development of Alatau City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakhstan’s Alatau City Bank and Halyk Bank will cooperate on the development of Alatau city, the press service of Alatau City Bank said.

“Alatau City Authority, Alatau City Bank, and Halyk Bank have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at supporting the comprehensive development of Alatau city as Kazakhstan’s new center for innovation, technology, investment, and entrepreneurship,” the statement said.

The document was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Alatau City Authority Alisher Abdykadyrov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alatau City Bank Kuat Kozhakhmetov, and Chairperson of the Management Board of Halyk Bank Umut Shayakhmetova.

According to the statement, the agreement provides for cooperation across a broad range of areas, including the development of artificial intelligence, the low-altitude economy, smart city technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), WEB3, digital assets, fintech, tokenization of real-world assets, and the introduction of advanced digital solutions into urban infrastructure.

In addition, the parties intend to cooperate in high-tech industries, including transport and logistics, tourism, education, science, and healthcare.

The partnership is expected to create favorable conditions for implementing joint projects, attracting investment, introducing innovative technologies, and developing a modern urban environment aligned with international standards.

The signed agreement serves as a framework arrangement. Specific projects and implementation mechanisms will be determined separately and formalized through additional agreements in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan.

“Alatau city is being created as a new growth point for Kazakhstan’s economy, bringing together innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. To achieve these goals, it is important to build strong partnerships between the state, financial institutions, and business. The signed agreement will combine the parties’ expertise to implement projects that contribute to the development of a modern urban environment and increase Alatau’s investment attractiveness,” Alisher Abdykadyrov said.

Alatau is a planned new technology city near Almaty with a special legal status. It is expected to become a fully digital city, where infrastructure, urban services, and the economy are integrated through big data, advanced technologies, and smart governance.