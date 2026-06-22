Uzbekistan, Qatar advance investment ties with new project agreements

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade held a series of high-level meetings in with Qatari government officials and business leaders aimed at expanding bilateral investment and economic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the official visit of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov to Doha, Qatar.

During the working visit, Kudratov met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Trade and Industry Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed and Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

The Uzbek delegation also held talks with the heads of several key Qatari institutions, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani of the Free Zones Authority, Fahad Al Sulaiti of the Qatar Fund for Development, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi of Invest Qatar, Abdulrahman bin Hisham Al Suwaidi of Qatar Development Bank, and Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Jabor Al Thani of Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company.

The discussions focused on strengthening investment ties and identifying new opportunities for cooperation across a range of sectors.

As a result of negotiations with major Qatari companies, the sides reached agreements to launch new projects across different sectors.

"Following negotiations with major Qatari companies, agreements were reached to launch projects in the fields of transportation infrastructure, education, logistics, the chemical industry, energy, agriculture, and tourism. Key executives were appointed to develop specific roadmaps and oversee the timely implementation of these initiatives." the ministry said in the statement.

The meetings reflect the growing economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Qatar, as Tashkent continues to attract foreign investment and deepen cooperation with Gulf countries in strategically important sectors.