Uzbekistan and Voltalia break ground on 500-kW agrivoltaic solar facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Construction has begun on a 500-kilowatt solar power plant in Uzbekistan as part of an agrivoltaic pilot project being implemented in partnership with French renewable energy company Voltalia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The launch ceremony brought together representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Agriculture, the National Center for Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation, the Research Institute of Vegetable, Melon Crops and Potato Growing, as well as Voltalia Chief Executive Officer Robert Klein.

The project will combine solar power generation with agricultural production, allowing both activities to take place on the same plot of land. Solar panels will be installed at the site to generate renewable electricity while supporting agricultural operations.

During the event, participants reviewed the project’s implementation stages, discussed opportunities to expand the initiative to other regions of the country, and outlined the next steps for its development.

Uzbek officials and project partners also marked the start of construction by participating in a symbolic solar panel installation ceremony and planting decorative trees as part of an environmental initiative.

"Agrovoltaics is an innovative solution that combines crop cultivation and solar energy production on the same site. This system allows for the efficient use of land resources, protects crops from excessive solar radiation, and generates renewable electricity at the same time." the ministry said.

The project reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to expand clean energy capacity while promoting innovative and sustainable practices in the agricultural sector.