Kazakhstan plans to invest in roadside service station network

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Government of Kazakhstan plans to attract 179.5 billion tenge (about $368 million) in investment for the construction of roadside service stations, the government said.

A corresponding investment agreement for a project to build roadside service stations using renewable energy sources between the Ministry of Transport and Car Park Transformer LLP, was approved by the government. The resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The project envisions the construction of 250 roadside service stations by 2030 along rest areas on international and republican highways.

The first 50 facilities are expected to be built this year. The new stations will be modern multifunctional complexes with landscaped and green areas, and will include sanitary facilities, retail and service points, electric vehicle charging stations, and solar power systems.

“The implementation of the project will expand the network of roadside service facilities that meet international standards, create modern infrastructure for electric vehicles, and introduce environmentally oriented solutions in the transport sector,” the statement said.

The project will create around 2,000 jobs. Currently, 1,428 roadside service facilities operate along international and republican highways in Kazakhstan.