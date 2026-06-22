Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss trade, infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, trade and joint infrastructure projects during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on June 22.

“On June 20, 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Jamshid Khodjaev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who arrived in Turkmenistan for a visit to participate in the regular meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation,” the press release says.

According to the ministry, President Berdimuhamedov named energy, transport, agriculture and trade among the promising areas of partnership, as well as the joint implementation of major infrastructure and investment projects.

The press release noted that the sides expressed satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

According to the ministry, special attention was given to the role of the intergovernmental commission in coordinating cooperation and developing measures to advance bilateral objectives.

The press release also highlighted that the opening of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone in November 2025 provided an additional boost to the growth of mutual trade turnover.

The sides additionally emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and confirmed their commitment to further expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the ministry.

To note, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded economic cooperation in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching a record $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Uzbekistan’s official statistics. Trade between the two countries surpassed $1.2 billion in 2025.

Cooperation has been advancing across transport, energy, industry and border trade. In November 2025, the two countries inaugurated the joint Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, while their leaders have repeatedly identified transport and logistics as priority areas, including the expansion of cargo flows through the Port of Turkmenbashi and the development of regional transit corridors.