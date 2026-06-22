Central Bank of Azerbaijan and IFSB discuss strategic cooperation prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) have discussed prospects for cooperation, the CBA announced in a statement.

According to CBA, Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, met with Ghiath Shabsigh, Secretary-General of the Islamic Financial Services Board, who is visiting the country within the framework of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

"Within the framework of the meeting, the development dynamics of the financial sector were discussed, and an exchange of views took place on initiatives implemented toward expanding financial inclusion and increasing the sector's resilience," the statement noted.

During the meeting, cooperation prospects in areas of mutual interest were also reviewed.

More than 1,400 representatives from 60 countries participated in the 14th Private Sector Forum, organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group held in Baku from June 16 to 19. During the forum, 32 agreements and memorandums of understanding with a total value exceeding $4.7 billion were signed, and more than 250 B2B and B2G meetings were held.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the IsDB Group Board of Governors and Minister of Economy, stated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its partnership with the IsDB Group. "Combining the country's investment potential with the financial capabilities, global experience, and extensive network of the IsDB Group opens new opportunities for projects that accelerate economic growth and create long-term benefits for the region," the minister emphasized.

IsDB Group President Muhammad Al Jasser noted that "the private sector is a leading force in the development process, and the Bank's main mission is to eliminate barriers, reduce risks, and create new opportunities."

Within the framework of the forum, financial institutions belonging to the IsDB Group presented their financial instruments for trade financing, investment insurance, export credits, and private sector financing to the participants.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), stated that Azerbaijan has the potential to become a regional hub in the field of Islamic finance. According to him, the country can become an important financial center, particularly in the sukuk market.

"Sukuk is one of our main products. ICD provides advisory services on sukuk issuances and supports capital raising. Meanwhile, ICIEC promotes a new product called sukuk insurance, which serves to upgrade the credit rating of sukuk and expand issuance opportunities," Khalid Khalafalla told Trend.

According to him, these financial instruments can expand Azerbaijan's access to international capital markets and further accelerate the country's regional and global financial integration.