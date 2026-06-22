President Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan attend ceremony of presenting “Dostlug” tanker held in online format (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. On June 22, a ceremony presenting the “Dostlug” (Friendship) oil tanker in an online format was held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The “Dostlug” oil tanker, gifted by Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, was built at the Baku Shipyard. The tanker has an overall length of 141 meters, a width of 16.9 meters, and a draft of 4.54 meters. With a deadweight of 7,875 tons, its construction not only demonstrates the development of Azerbaijan’s shipbuilding industry but also contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan friendly relations. It also highlights the capacity to implement large-scale and technologically complex shipbuilding projects at the Baku Shipyard.

To date, 14 ships have been built and more than 170 ships have been repaired at the shipyard. Currently, of the 17 ships in its order portfolio, construction of 11 is underway, while 6 are in the design stage.

Will be updated