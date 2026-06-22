Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan exchange documents (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held on June 22, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Joint Statement.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov and Chairman of the Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaykuliyev exchanged the “Technical Specifications for the initial exchange of information on goods and vehicles transported between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.”

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov and Chairman of the Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaykuliyev exchanged the “Protocol on cooperation in the field of customs statistics of mutual trade between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Chairman of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan Allaberdi Saparov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Muhammetseyit Sylapov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of labor and social protection of the population between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Health and Medical Industry Myratberdi Gayypov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of healthcare between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.”

Co-Chair of the Joint Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Health and Medical Industry Myratberdi Gayypov exchanged the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of food safety between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan.”

Co-Chair of the Joint Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Production Toyguly Nurov exchanged the “Program on cooperation in the field of industry for 2026-2028 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Turkmennebit State Concern Guvanch Agajanov exchanged the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of energy between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan.”

Co-Chair of the Joint Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan.”

Co-Chair of the Joint Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan.”

Co-Chair of the Joint Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov exchanged the “Agreement on the main directions of development and deepening of economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov exchanged the “Cooperation Program for 2026-2029 between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.”

Will be updated