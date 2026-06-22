Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to build nationwide LTE-R digital railway network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakhstan’s national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) in cooperation with Transtelecom will establish a unified digital LTE-R network for Kazakhstan’s railway system and international transport corridors.

This is reported by the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service.

The system will serve as a single digital platform for managing transportation processes, railway infrastructure, and rolling stock across the entire territory of Kazakhstan.

As part of the project, a modern digital communication network will be deployed along more than 20,000 kilometers of railway lines across the country, alongside the construction of around 3,000 LTE-R radio communication facilities. The new infrastructure will ensure continuous digital coverage of Kazakhstan’s key railway routes.

LTE-R will become the core technological foundation for the development of SMART infrastructure projects, SMART locomotives, digital stations and terminals, as well as intelligent monitoring and transportation management systems.

The network will enable real-time data transmission between locomotives, dispatching centers, automation systems, and railway infrastructure facilities, creating a unified digital operational environment for the sector.

“The project is of strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential. LTE-R will create a technological basis for implementing intelligent train control systems, improving infrastructure efficiency, and increasing the capacity of international transport corridors,” the statement said.

The new network will cover major transit routes connecting Kazakhstan with China, Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, Russia, and Europe. In the future, LTE-R is expected to become the foundation for next-generation railway technologies, including FRMCS and 5G-based solutions.