Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold 19th intergovernmental commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The 19th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation was held in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on June 22.

“The participants discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, particularly in energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, the pharmaceutical industry and tourism,” the press release said.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, the implementation of previously reached agreements and prospects for expanding multifaceted cooperation.

The participants noted the steady growth of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and confirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation to increase bilateral trade, the press release noted.

According to the ministry, special attention was paid to the development of transport infrastructure linking the two countries, increasing cargo transportation volumes and simplifying customs and logistics procedures.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in industrial production, the chemical sector, automotive manufacturing and electrical engineering, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies and innovations, the ministry said.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the relevant protocol and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to the press release.

To note, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded economic cooperation in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching a record $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Uzbekistan’s official statistics. Trade between the two countries surpassed $1.2 billion in 2025.

Cooperation has been advancing across transport, energy, industry and border trade. In November 2025, the two countries inaugurated the joint Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, while their leaders have repeatedly identified transport and logistics as priority areas, including the expansion of cargo flows through the Port of Turkmenbashi and the development of regional transit corridors.