“AI for Good” project supported by PASHA Bank wraps up

The “AI for Good” artificial intelligence training program, implemented through the partnership between PASHA Bank and Div Academy, has been completed.

Designed to enhance the digital skills of young people aged 18–23 who have lost parental care, the program selected 20 participants from a pool of 457 applicants. Over the course of three months, participants gained both theoretical and practical knowledge in artificial intelligence. They also had the opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills by working on a range of real-world projects.

As part of the initiative, a series of development sessions was conducted with the participation of PASHA Bank employees. Professionals from various areas of the Bank delivered seminars on soft skills, project management, personal and corporate branding, digital marketing, strategic communications, and crisis management. These sessions contributed to both the professional and personal development of the participants.

The development of human capital and support for young talent are among the key pillars of PASHA Bank’s corporate social responsibility activities. The “AI for Good” project is another example of this commitment.

PASHA Bank will continue to support initiatives that promote education, development, and innovation in the future.