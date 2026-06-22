Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold customs training on export controls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have conducted a joint customs training focused on export controls and cross-border trade security.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

“The main objective of the training was to strengthen regional security, enhance the legal framework for cross-border trade, and develop export control systems in line with international standards,” the press release said.

According to the press release, the event was organized by the Training Center under the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Customs Institute of the Customs Committee under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The training was held within the framework of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries and the 2026 Joint Training Plan, the press release noted.

According to the service, particular attention was paid to modern methods of identifying suspicious shipments and preventing illicit trade at customs checkpoints.

Participants also reviewed the implementation of international agreements and national regulations governing the export, import and transit of strategic goods and technologies, the press release said.

According to the report, the event additionally featured presentations on new technologies and digital solutions, as well as an exchange of practical experience between customs specialists from the two countries.

To note, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded economic cooperation in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching a record $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Uzbekistan’s official statistics. Trade between the two countries surpassed $1.2 billion in 2025.

Cooperation has been advancing across transport, energy, industry and border trade. In November 2025, the two countries inaugurated the joint Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, while their leaders have repeatedly identified transport and logistics as priority areas, including the expansion of cargo flows through the Port of Turkmenbashi and the development of regional transit corridors.