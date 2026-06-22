Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold business council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The 5th meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council was held in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on June 22.

“The participants discussed prospects for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, including in energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, the pharmaceutical industry and tourism,” the press release said.

The discussions focused on deepening business-to-business engagement and expanding practical cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded economic cooperation in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching a record $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Uzbekistan’s official statistics. Trade between the two countries surpassed $1.2 billion in 2025.

Cooperation has been advancing across transport, energy, industry and border trade. In November 2025, the two countries inaugurated the joint Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, while their leaders have repeatedly identified transport and logistics as priority areas, including the expansion of cargo flows through the Port of Turkmenbashi and the development of regional transit corridors.