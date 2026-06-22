New group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The families relocated to Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, within another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), have reached their native land, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

A total of 20 families sent to the village have already arrived at their new settlement.

In the next stage, the families will be given the keys to the houses they will settle in.

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Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage of the resettlement process, 20 families, a total of 89 people, have been relocated to the village.

Prior to the relocation, the families had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, for many years

Will be updated