Azerbaijan recommissions 'Suleyman Vazirov' pipe-laying vessel after repair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The pipe-laying vessel "Suleyman Vazirov" has been returned to service after repairs in Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO).

According to the information, the ship's repair was carried out at the floating dock of the Baku Shipyard and the Zigh Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Yard.

"As part of the repair, the underwater and surface hull parts of the vessel were cleaned and painted, damaged steel sheets were renewed, and the kingstones and hull fittings were checked. At the same time, current repairs were carried out on the engine room, accommodation block and a number of mechanisms located on the deck.

In addition, various technical equipment, supports, rollers, platforms, drilling systems and protective coatings were repaired on the vessel, and some parts were renewed. Unusable parts in the ballast water line were replaced, the deck and winches were cleaned and painted, and the wooden floor and some electrical equipment were restored," the information noted.

The information added that after completion of the repair was completed, the vessel was involved in sea trialsş

"Upon completion of the repairs, the vessel was subjected to sea trials, which were successfully completed, and the vessel was handed over to the customer for operation.

It is noted that the “Suleyman Vəzirov” pipe-laying vessel is designed for laying subsea pipelines with diameters ranging from 219–813 mm at depths of up to 195 meters. The vessel is 108.3 meters in length and 25.6 meters in width and is operated with a crew of 25 people," the report pointed out.