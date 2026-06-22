Mutual fulfilment of obligations stands basis of Iran-U.S. deal - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The mutual fulfilment of obligations is the basis of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S.

This was announced in the post by the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, shared on his X social network account.

“Iran will use all its capabilities to monitor the obligations of the other party and ensure the fulfillment of obligations. The basis of the memorandum of understanding is the fulfillment of obligations,” he said.

According to him, the previous day, negotiations were held in Switzerland between Iran and the U.S. based on Articles 1, 5, 10 and 11 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and the negotiations continued until the night. According to the joint statement of the intermediary countries (Qatar and Pakistan), regulated by consultations with Iran and the U.S., a mechanism has been provided for monitoring the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, and it was decided to continue negotiations at the expert and technical levels for the effective implementation of the agreement to end the war.

Baghaei said that the start of discussions to reach a final agreement under Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding is conditional on the commencement and continuation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11.

“The agreements reached in the negotiations in Switzerland on the cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, the export of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products, and the release of Iranian frozen assets will facilitate the process of implementing mutual obligations,” he noted.

On June 18, a peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the United States. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into force on June 19.