KazMunayGas, World Economic Forum explore prospects for expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation, KMG said.

The discussions took place in Astana during a meeting between KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov and representatives of the World Economic Forum, including Executive Committee member Alexandre Raffoul, as well as Head of Partner Development for Europe Marwen Garbaa.

“Information was presented on the activities of the WEF, which today serves as one of the world’s most authoritative and widely recognized platforms for dialogue among businesses, government institutions, non-governmental organizations, and civil society,” the company said.

Khassenov noted that amid current developments in global markets, KMG, as Kazakhstan’s national operator in the oil and gas sector, is interested in strengthening stable and reliable multilateral ties, including with global institutions such as the WEF.

Following the talks, the sides expressed readiness to expand cooperation across key areas.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Geneva, the World Economic Forum brings together around 1,000 major companies and organizations from more than 50 countries. Its mission is to support global economic development and promote international trade and economic cooperation.