Azerbaijan records 14% elevation in value of electronic procurements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Electronic procurements conducted in Azerbaijan from January through April 2026 scaled up by 14.2% in number and 13.9% in value compared to the same period last year.

This was reported by the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the number of electronic procurements reached 1,797 in the first four months of this year, while their total value amounted to 860.4 million manat ($506.1 million). In the corresponding period of last year, the number of electronic procurements stood at 1,573, with a total value of 755.1 million manat ($444.2 million).

During the reporting period, the average number of participants in completed tenders was 3.6.

“Digitalization enables procurement processes to be carried out more quickly and in a more controllable manner, while also ensuring cost optimization and allowing for more efficient use of resources,” the information said.