Kazakhstan, Afghanistan to establish first joint water resources research center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The first Kazakhstan–Afghanistan educational and research center in water resources management will be established in Kabul, the Government of Kazakhstan reported.

The corresponding memorandum of intent on cooperation in water resources management and irrigation, as well as the development of sustainable agriculture under climate change conditions, was signed by the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation, the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University, and Kabul University.

The document was signed during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

The center is planned to be established at Kabul University and will become the first Kazakhstan–Afghanistan educational and research institution focused on water resources, irrigation, and sustainable agriculture.

“The new platform will contribute to training specialists, knowledge exchange, joint research, and the introduction of modern solutions in the water and agricultural sectors. Educational programs and scientific support will be provided by Kazakh scientists and experts,” the government said.

Speaking at the Kazakhstan–Afghanistan Business Forum during the visit, Zhumangarin emphasized that Kazakhstan pays special attention to water diplomacy, the rational use of water resources, and strengthening regional cooperation in this area.

The center is expected to develop into an inter-university research platform covering areas such as water security, sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, environmental monitoring, and food security. This integrated approach is intended to generate practical solutions for the region’s sustainable development.

Kabul University, founded in 1932, is Afghanistan’s oldest and largest public higher education institution. The university includes 22 faculties and provides a broad academic foundation for interdisciplinary cooperation.