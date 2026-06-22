Singapore companies explore opportunities in Uzbekistan's digital economy

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs held a roundtable discussion with representatives of Singapore's business community to explore opportunities for joint projects in artificial intelligence, venture capital, digital infrastructure and other high-growth sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov.

The event, organized at the Singapore Business Federation, brought together executives and representatives from leading companies, including Wilmar International, Indorama Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Meta, Franklin Templeton, StoneX, Meinhardt, Quest Ventures, Investbanq, Global Finance & Technology Network and TASCA.

"During the discussion, we exchanged views on the prospects for implementing joint projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, venture capital, data processing centers, smart cities, digital infrastructure, and education." Saidov said.

The discussions focused on identifying new areas for business collaboration and strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Singapore.

According to Uzbek side, representatives of Singapore's business community expressed strong interest in Uzbekistan's ongoing economic reforms and positively assessed the country's efforts to improve the investment climate, develop the digital economy, expand industrial cooperation and promote the adoption of advanced technologies.

The roundtable forms part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract foreign investment, deepen engagement with global technology and financial companies, and position itself as a regional hub for innovation and digital development.

Uzbek officials also expressed appreciation to Singapore Business Federation Chief Executive Officer Samantha Teo and participating companies for supporting the event and fostering dialogue between the two countries' business communities.