Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in transport and logistics is long-term in nature - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Today, much was also said about transport and logistics. Cooperation in this area between our countries is already of a long-term nature — I would even say strategic — not only for us and our neighbors, but also for a much wider geography, said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich, distinguished guests, dear friends. I am glad to once again welcome our dear guest, the President of Turkmenistan, on his state visit.

I would like to once again express my gratitude to Mr. President for accepting my invitation and visiting Azerbaijan. I am confident that this visit will serve to further strengthen the friendly and brotherly relations between our countries.

Today, negotiations were held both in expanded format and in a one-on-one meeting. Many issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, and further ways to develop our partnership were outlined.

I would like to once again express my gratitude to Turkmenistan and my dear brother Arkadag, Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich Berdimuhamedov, for their assistance in the restoration of Garabagh. In July last year, during his visit, he put forward the initiative to build a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, and construction has already begun. This is yet another testimony to the sincere and friendly attitude of Turkmenistan, its National Leader, and the entire brotherly people of Turkmenistan toward Azerbaijan.

I am also grateful to Serdar Gurbangulyevich for our cooperation. As I already mentioned, today we held a detailed exchange of views on many issues. Specific instructions were given. I am confident that by the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which will be held next month in Turkmenistan, these instructions will be thoroughly worked out, and we will proceed to implement new joint tasks and projects.

Our relations are built on a solid foundation of historical ties, cultural connections, and spiritual bonds. We regularly host performances by creative collectives. Just recently, at the beginning of this month, the Days of Culture of Azerbaijan were held in both Ashgabat and Arkadag. Last year, cultural figures from Turkmenistan visited us for the Days of Culture in Baku and Ganja.

I should also note that Baku and Ashgabat are twin cities, just as Arkadag and Fuzuli are. All of this demonstrates our unity. We strive to fill our cooperation with concrete content and to deepen our interaction.

I would like to once again express my gratitude to the Turkmen side for their active support for Azerbaijan’s accession as a full member of the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. I regard this event as historic. Although we are not geographically part of Central Asia, our cultural and historical ties, as well as the practical issues we are addressing today regarding regional connectivity and transport-logistics cooperation, naturally create the prerequisites for considering the broader Central Asian region as a single geopolitical and geo-economic space. Of course, from the very first day, we have actively participated in this multilateral format.

Today, much was also said about transport and logistics. Cooperation in this area between our countries is already of a long-term nature — I would even say strategic — not only for us and our neighbors, but also for a much wider geography. There are not many reliable and secure transport routes in the world today that connect cooperating countries. This is a great achievement. In this context, transport and logistics projects cannot be considered in isolation from political interaction. Without political cooperation, no geographical conditions alone would have allowed us to combine our efforts. We have agreed to deepen coordination in the transport and logistics sphere in order to increase cargo flows — which are already growing as a result of our joint efforts — and to attract cargo from third countries. Therefore, this area will remain one of the priority directions of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Of course, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are two countries with vast mineral and energy resources. In this regard, we are focused on combining our efforts in cooperation.

I would also like to congratulate the brotherly Turkmen people and its leadership on their significant achievements in socio-economic development. Over many years, I have visited Turkmenistan on numerous occasions and have witnessed the progressive development of our brotherly country — how cities are becoming more beautiful and infrastructure, including tourism infrastructure, is being created. All this reflects the wisdom of the leadership and the fact that national interests are the top priority. As your friends and brothers, we always rejoice in your successes, including on the international arena, and we have always supported and will continue to support Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, which has already gained broad international recognition and support.

Once again, dear Mr. President, I welcome you and ask you to convey my warmest wishes to my dear brother Arkadag and to the entire brotherly people of Turkmenistan.